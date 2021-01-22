9 business laptops with the new AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs

AMD Ryzen 5000 Laptops

When the tech industry looks back at CES 2021, it may be very apparent that the show was a breakout moment for chipmaker AMD in its rivalry against Intel. While AMD had already been seeing growing adoption of its mobile processors in laptops in recent years, AMD’s continued advancement in its technology and the boom in demand for laptops led PC makers to launch a wider array of AMD-powered laptops at CES than in years past. A number of the launches from Lenovo and HP Inc. included new AMD business laptops, with a focus on the new AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors. AMD CEO Lisa Su unveiled the new AMD 5000 series during CES 2021 in a bid to retake the laptop processor crown from Intel’s latest Tiger Lake chips—calling the Ryzen 5000 chips the “most powerful PC processors ever built for ultrathin and gaming notebooks.” The 7-nanometer chips, which follow the launch of the Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs last fall, offer “both tremendous performance and long battery life,” Su said.

The new AMD Ryzen 5000 chips, Su said, “are the best processors in the world for thin and light notebooks—whether you’re running general office productivity applications or more CPU-intensive tasks like video rendering, photo editing or 3-D design.”

At CES 2021, PC makers that debuted business laptops with the new AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors included Lenovo and HP. Among the AMD-powered models are the Lenovo ThinkBook 14p, the HP EliteBook 835 G8 and the HP ProBook 635 Aero G8.

In the following slides, we’ve rounded up the key capabilities and specs for nine new business laptops featuring AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs.