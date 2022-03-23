All the new VMware Tanzu incentives partners should know about

VMware is incentivising channel partners to drive application modernisation and Kubernetes sales with Tanzu more than ever before with the launch of several new incentives, including 30 percent margins on new customer opportunities and tens of thousands of dollars in presales and post-sales rewards.

“VMware is looking to deliver the most compelling business opportunity for partners to invest in their modern applications practice in the industry,” said VMware's Tanzu boss Richard Steeves, in an interview with CRN US.

All ANZ partners will be eligible for the new incentives and will be paid rebates in US dollars, a company spokesperson told CRN Australia.

Steeves said VMware is looking to take channel partner profitability to a new level for selling the company’s Kubernetes portfolio.

“We’re putting the dollars where our strategic intent is. It’s part of that ongoing commitment around our partner-first culture,” he said.

“In the modern application space, we are going to win together and we’re going to create profitable partner business relationships for partners to be able to build and grow practices together with VMware.”

VMware Tanzu is a suite of products and services that helps customers run and manage Kubernetes clusters across public and private clouds.

Tanzu enables customers to automate the security and delivery of containerised workloads, manage applications in production, better adopt a hybrid cloud environment, and free applications from infrastructure to help developers build modern apps.

VMware is investing in channel partners to capture the market opportunity for application modernisation with Tanzu by increasing profitability, enabling Tanzu practice development and better supporting co-selling engagements.

Here are the most important incentives and initiatives for Tanzu that channel partners need to know about.