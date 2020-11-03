Apple iPhone 12 Mini Vs. Google Pixel 4a: Head-To-Head

Price And Availability
While Google’s Pixel 4a clearly falls short of Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini on specs such as the processor and camera, the phone does have a larger display, more RAM and twice the storage at the base level.
The Pixel 4a vs iPhone 12 Mini price comparison also reveals a significant difference between the two devices: the starting Pixel 4a price (unlocked in the Google Store) is $599. The starting iPhone 12 Mini price isn’t even close--it’s actually double the Pixel 4a pricing at $1,199. And that doesn’t even get you a comparable amount of storage as the Pixel 4a; getting the iPhone 12 Mini with 128 GB of storage brings the price up to $1,279.
It’s a stark difference, but then again Apple is not intending the iPhone 12 Mini to be a budget phone--whereas the Pixel 4a clearly is supposed to be. For Apple’s budget iPhone model, there’s the iPhone SE 2, launched earlier this year. Still, compared to the rest of the iPhone 12 lineup, the iPhone 12 Mini is in fact the most affordably priced model, with the other models ranging from $1,349 to $1,699 at the base level.
In terms of availability, you’ll also have to wait a little longer to get your hands on the iPhone 12 Mini. Pre-orders for the device start on November 6, and the iPhone 12 Mini release date is Nov.ember 13.