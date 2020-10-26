Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: head-to-head

Display and design
One of the most noticeable updates with the iPhone 12 Pro is that it features a squared-off, flat-edge design. That makes the iPhone 12 Pro a boxier device than the curved-edge iPhones from prior generations--which featured a design that had been in place since the iPhone 6 in 2014. The 2020 redesign also eliminates the border that previously separated the display and the stainless steel enclosure--making the iPhone’s glass flush with the body. Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus, meanwhile, features a similar design change from past models in the Galaxy S series. The curved edges are reduced substantially on the S20 Plus, to point that the screen is nearly flat on top, as well.
For the display itself, the iPhone 12 Pro screen measures 6.1 inches (up from 5.8 inches on its predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro). The iPhone’s display resolution comes in at 460 pixels per inch (ppi)--which is below that of the Galaxy S20 Plus at 511 ppi. The Galaxy S20 Plus screen is also significantly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro’s--nearly 10 percent larger--measuring in at 6.7 inches. Users that prioritize having the maximum screen space may want to give the S20 Plus a serious look. However, if screen quality is what you’re after, neither phone should disappoint thanks to the use of vibrant and colorful OLED screens on both devices.
Another key difference between the two displays is that the Galaxy S20 Plus includes a 120hz refresh rate, which provides a smoother experience in using the display, such as with scrolling web pages and playing games. Rumors that the iPhone 12 Pro was going to get a 120hz refresh rate did not pan out, and Apple has stuck with the standard 60hz refresh rate for the device.