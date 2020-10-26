Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: head-to-head

Face off

The launch of Apple’s new iPhone 12 models earlier this month was far from a typical iPhone update--wherein Apple upgrades the internal specs but leaves the outward design largely the same. Instead, with the iPhone 12 Pro and the other new models, Apple did a full redesign of the form factor--changing up some iPhone design elements that had been in place for more than a half-decade. Meanwhile, Apple also debuted 5G iPhone support for the first time, alongside a number of other updates both internal and external. “This marks the start of a new era for iPhone,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in announcing the iPhone 12 Pro and the three other devices in the iPhone 12 lineup.

In some ways, though, Apple is only playing catch up with its rival Samsung. After all, the Android phone maker had already included 5G, and a design similar to the new one from Apple, in its Galaxy S lineup from earlier this year. That lineup includes the Galaxy S20 Plus, which offers a large OLED screen and numerous other premium features including a pro-level camera and a large battery.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, and it’s come down to the iPhone vs Galaxy, which of these two phones is the ideal fit for you? In the following slides we compare the new Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus on price and specs.