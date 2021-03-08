Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, chances are good that it’s come down to an iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy decision.

And if you’re looking for something a bit above the standard smartphone specs, you might want to take a look at Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus.

Both feature sizable OLED displays, pro-level cameras, strong battery life and a number of other notable features.

What follows is our comparison of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Plus on specs and price.