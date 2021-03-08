Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Processor, RAM and Storage
Users shouldn’t notice a major difference on the performance of the two phones in our comparison. The Galaxy S21 Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s new eight-core Snapdragon 888, while the iPhone 12 Pro uses the six-core A14 Bionic chip. While Apple’s A series chips have historically outperformed Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, benchmark scores from Geekbench 5 suggest only a modest performance advantage for the A14 Bionic over the Snapdragon 888.
In terms of RAM and storage options, the Galaxy S21 Plus has two configuration choices. The options are for either 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, with 8 GB of RAM in both cases.
The iPhone 12 Pro has more choices on internal storage but a lower amount of RAM. Buyers of the iPhone 12 Pro can choose between 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, while the phone reportedly comes with 6 GB of RAM.