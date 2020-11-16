Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Head-to-head

Display and durability

One reason that the iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S20 is a worthy matchup is the display size of each smartphone--which are nearly identical. The Galaxy S20 has just a bit more screen space to offer with its 6.2-inch display, compared to the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 12. They’re also very close when it comes to their screen-to-body ratio, which has been pegged at about 88.6 percent for the Galaxy S20 and 86 percent for the iPhone 12 thanks to the minimal borders on both devices.

Both displays rate high on vividness and color quality thanks the use of OLED display technology, and both are very high-res--though the Galaxy S20 features a greater number of pixels at 3,200 x 1,440 resolution (or 563 pixels per inch) compared to the iPhone 12’s display resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 (or 460 ppi).

In a nutshell, either display will look terrific. But there is one area where Samsung’s phone stands apart: only the Galaxy S20 offers a 120hz refresh rate, which enables a smoother display experience--which is especially useful for playing games or scrolling through a mobile webpage. The iPhone 12 comes up short here, with the phone sticking with the usual 60hz refresh rate.

However, the previously mentioned redesign on the iPhone 12 did improve display durability, with the introduction of “Ceramic Shield” material to enhance its toughness. Ceramic Shield provides 4X better drop protection for the iPhone 12, Apple said. The phone also offers better protection against submerision, with a water resistance rating that covers a plunge into a depth of nearly 6 meters for a half hour. The Galaxy S20 also offers water resistance for 30 minutes worth of submersion, though it’s to a depth of about 1.5 meters.