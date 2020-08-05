Behind the scenes at NextDC's S2 data centre

NextDC invited CRN to take a sneak peek into its recently completed S2 data centre in Sydney's north.

The facility is NextDC's first Tier IV ceritified data centre in Sydney, with 30 megawatts of capacity.

NextDC first revealed plans to open a second Sydney data centre in 2016, after a 1.5MW deal with a “major international customer” at the time pushed its S1 data centre close to capacity.

The company is now working on the construction of a third Sydney data centre, as well as a few others across Australia.