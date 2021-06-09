Canberra cloud specialist Qirx celebrates 21 years in business

Canberra-based cloud specialist Qirx celebrated 21 years in the business at a private event at the National Museum of Australia.

The company invited both customers and venue partners in what Qirx called a "well-earned evening of fun" to celebrate the milestone.

Headquartered in Canberra and serving most of Southern New South Wales, Qirx specialises in cloud services like virtualisation, storage, web, backup and disaster recovery.

