Canberra's xAmplify opens new head office

Canberra-based IT services and sovereign secure AI technology specialist xAmplify has opened a new head office.

The company said the new premises reflects its growth over the past three years and to also "accommodate the rapid growth" of AI technologies in Australia.

“The decision to expand our presence in Canberra was a logical step in our business growth strategy," chief executive Ken Maxwell (pictured, right) said.

“The technology and AI industries within Australia are seeing rapid growth, and the importance of having an Australian sovereign business providing world class tech to government and Australian industry is more vital than ever.

“Our increased presence in Canberra will ensure we are best placed to ensure our government and private sector clients are receiving the best advice on IT and AI solutions from local security cleared experts.”

The launch was attended by Senator Zed Seselja (pictured, left), along with xAmplify clients, Canberra’s AI, technology and media communities, and representatives from Government departments.

Click through the arrows to see who attended the launch.

Pictured: Ken Maxwell (xAmplify) and Senator Zed Seselja.