Channel firms join MyCISO at its Sydney launch

Sydney-based security SaaS company MyCISO invited the Australian channel community and some of its customers to its official launch party in August, held at Shell House sky bar in Sydney CBD.

MyCISO was spun out of managed security services provider InfoTrust, following years in development within the firm. The flagship platform offers a 'SaaS-ified' security consultant service, helping end customers and managed service providers uplift their cybersecurity security across a range of controls aligned to a full security framework.

"After years of work, trial and error, we finally did it! We have created a platform that guides a security leader along a journey of maturity and security uplift," MyCISO founder Dane Meah told CRN.

"It was incredible seeing the feedback, both from our customer panel, but also from the guests in the room seeing the platform for the first time."

Pictured: The MyCISO team - from L to R: Daniel Wilson, Daniel Johns, Dane Meah, Simon McKay, Phil McCann, Megan Weber and Jake Meah.