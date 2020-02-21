Channel goes M&A mad in 2020

The channel is never short of mergers and acquisitions, but it seems like the M&A bug has swept through the IT landscape in 2020.

We typically reserve our M&A round-ups for the end of the financial and calendar years, but given the sheer number of acquisitions in the first two months of 2020, CRN thought it was appropriate to highlight the deals that got the channel talking in January and February.

Click through to see the biggest buys of 2020 so far!