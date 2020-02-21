Channel goes M&A mad in 2020

8 January
IT&C acquires Brisbane-based D&G Solutions
Sydney-headquartered MSP Intellectual Technology & Communication (IT&C) started 2020 early buy acquiring Brisbane’s D&G Solutions Group.
The deal expanded IT&C’s presence in Queensland, bolstering its offices in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
D&G specialises in cloud, managed IT and technology consulting services, with multiple vendor partnerships including HPE, Microsoft, Cisco, AWS, Sophos, Veeam, Datto, among others. IT&C also offers managed IT and consulting services.
