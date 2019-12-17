CRN's biggest cloud stories of 2019

AWS vastly expands its own managed services
25 October
AWS increased the managed services options for its customers by adding 29 new services to its AWS Managed Services (AMS) program.
AMS “automates common activities, such as change requests, monitoring, patch management, security, and backup services, and provides full-lifecycle services to provision, run, and support your infrastructure.” The cloud colossus says that by doing so it “unburdens you from infrastructure operations so you can direct resources toward differentiating your business.”
Critically, the service offers “a fully staffed service desk available to answer questions, resolve incidents and perform and manage complex change requests.” That service desk is run by “full time Amazon employees” who work “24x7 365 days a year to augment and empower your team to accelerate your cloud operations.”
