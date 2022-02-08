Dell's five big new partner incentives for 2022

Dell Technologies has officially launched its partner program for fiscal year 2023 with several new channel incentives around midrange storage, technology refreshes and client systems.

“Let me begin by saying it’s going to be a year to remember on so many levels,” said Rola Dagher, Dell’s global channel chief, in an interview with CRN US.

“With these updates, we’re helping partners grow and transform right alongside with us. Our focus and passion is to continue to unlock these massive opportunities in the US$1.3 trillion addressable market.”

Today the infrastructure and PC giant rolled out its new partner program for fiscal year 2023, which runs from February 2022 to February 2023.

“We think there’s tremendous confidence and reasons for our partners to continue to believe, to team and to bet on Dell Technologies going forward,” Cheryl Cook, Dell’s senior vice president of global partner marketing, told CRN US.

“We’re investing in areas that are mutually beneficial to our customers and partners. Our strategy is working. We keep our promises.”

Here are the five biggest new channel incentives for Dell’s fiscal year 2023 Partner Program that solution providers can take advantage of now.