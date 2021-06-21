Extreme Networks celebrates ANZ partners on the Gold Coast

Extreme Networks has celebrated ANZ partners at an awards ceremony during its inaugural ANZ Partner Circle, held on the Gold Coast with 50 partners in attendance.

The company said the event was held to set its FY22 channel strategy and recognise the achievements of high-performing partners across the Australian and New Zealand channel.

“Extreme Networks has gained significant momentum in the ANZ marketplace this financial year, achieving year-on-year growth. This is the result of major wins in Federal and State Government, healthcare and transportation positioning our competitive, market leading cloud networking solutions,” said Extreme Networks Australia and New Zealand general manager Julian Critchlow.

“As a 100 percent channel-focused business, partners are the backbone of our organisation and we could not have achieved this growth without the commitment of our channel. It was fantastic to host 50 partners from across Australia and New Zealand at our three-day event on the Gold Coast where we celebrated mutual successes, heard from our global leadership team and recognised key channel achievements in the region.”

