Fast50 company RIoT Solutions unveils new premises

Brisbane-based RIoT Solutions has unveiled its new premises in Brisbane, along with a brand refresh after six years in operation.

The company said the new office comes following a period of significant growth across Australia. All 65 of its full-time staff, including executives, sales, admin and services personnel, will all move into the new premises, along with the security operations centre (SOC).

The brand refresh is also part of RIoT's plans to ramp up its national go-to-market strategy by early 2022, focusing on managed services that focus on managed detection and response (MDR), managed security services (MSS) and a new investment in a managed asset visibility service.



The new managed asset visibility service will focus on critical infrastructure environments supporting Operational technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS).



“We are extremely proud of our success to date and feel that the timing is perfect to give our entire brand a professional lift that aligns more closely with our culture and what our customers and the market, in general, are demanding from us,” RIoT Solutions chief executive Rob Merkwitza said.



“I can’t speak highly enough of our dedicated staff and loyal customers. The low turnover in both areas over the past six years has been nothing short of remarkable.”



RIoT Solutions went against the grain by going with a larger office, tripling its floor space with a new lease at Level 4, 60 Edward Street in Brisbane.



“It felt counter-intuitive expanding our premises in a time where most companies are looking to reduce floor space and support a more remote working environment," Merkwitza said.



"We are finding that our staff actually want to be in the office more and with the SOC expanding every month we just needed more square metres to provide a facility where we can encourage human interaction that ultimately improves knowledge transfer, community culture and the fostering of our graduates."



