Five big changes for Microsoft partners in 2022

Month-to-month premium

One of the least popular parts of New Commerce Experience is a 20 percent fee on monthly subscriptions to popular Microsoft products. This premium is on top of the overall price increase that started in March.

A Microsoft discount has allowed partners and customers to prevent the 20 percent monthly premium pricing through June.

Although in the past the month-to-month and annual pricing of popular cloud-based Microsoft products has been about the same, Microsoft channel Chief Rodney Clark has stood by the decision for a monthly premium.

“When you look at subscription models in general, there is a premium for a monthly term,” Clark told CRN US.

“And then there’s typically some type of value in going to an extended annual term. And in this case, we’ve built that into our model, and we’re also aligning to other models that are in the market. You sign up for any subscription today that is a cloud-based subscription, and you get that option. You can pay more monthly, or you can go to this annual term.”

Microsoft has “always had this notion of annual contracts,” Clark said. “But we didn’t necessarily enforce monthly interpretation of those annual agreements,” he said. “And so when you look at the business model today, it’s really no different than previous. A partner has to assess the creditworthiness of a customer. And based on that, if there is a customer that they deem as at risk, then there is a monthly option for that and they can go month to month.”

Clark elaborated on the monthly premium at a recent event in the US.

“The 20 percent is not meant to penalize anyone or to shift and change business models,” Clark told the audience. “The reality is that we had a program in CSP that actually created some unintended business models for us – and one of which was this notion of monthly.”

“Each of you as partners have to assess the risk of your customers. And that‘s for you to decide, as opposed to Microsoft or your indirect provider. If you assess the risk to be high, this is where our monthly agreement becomes the path.”

Clark also told the audience that Microsoft has an internal credit organisation that can review situations when a partner is on the hook for a license.

“If there are circumstances that are – to a point – where that’s untenable, then we have a group within Microsoft that can review those situations in cases,” Clark said. “Now, it’s not intended to be every single one. But we do have a credit organization that can review those.”

“The credit organization is intended to work through scenarios to help balance the risk, if you will. So it‘s not an appeals process. It literally is a team of people that will assess what is the ultimate and overall business model. It’s been a group that we‘ve had in place for many, many years. And I think that given the change and shift, that it’s appropriate for us to talk about that being a resource that‘s available to you.”

Clark also recommended partners that work with distributors contact them with customer risk questions.