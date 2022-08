CRN Pipeline attendees found a way to shake up the traditional business golf day last week when they blasted micro-chipped golf balls at Top Golf on the Gold Coast.

Top Gold pitches the game as like bowling or darts – you aim for giant targets and the system detects where you land.

There was at least one IT channel representative who scored more than 250 points. Others enjoyed the chance to catch up with new and old industry contacts before more networking at the CRN Impact Awards that evening.