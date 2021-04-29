Frost & Sullivan: Six emerging technologies to watch for growth opportunities

Themes of the Top 50
Within Frost & Sullivan’s top 50 technologies, the research team observed eight themes arise that Sear called the “building blocks of the future” and “guidance chips in a system.”
These are: continuous monitoring, circularity, data integrity/quality, scalability, personalised knowledge, wellness, transparency and agility.
“Continuous monitoring, for me, is one of the most interesting ones and I would say this is more than just condition monitoring, which is a term that is quite liberally used at the moment, where every element ranging from human form through to oil or gas will continue to rapidly pursue an always-on approach,” Sear said.
“With respect to data flow, we see a shift from volume of data to integrity and quality of data where volume becomes less critical. It is more important to filter said data to narrow fields and correctly align processing power to be more responsive.
“We also see transparency as a critical issue to increase both to the consumer but really across the entire value chain, the different technologies participating. This is just very important for agility of new technologies to have as wide a range as possible, so as to not meet against political regulatory concerns that suddenly are arriving as a result of increased data and more and more compute power. Regulation, of course, is going to be a key driver.
“Many of the technologies that I've discussed today have a strong degree of personalization to them. And it is a personalization focused at an N=1 level, meaning to a specific user, not to a generalised user, and that is a thematic issue throughout all of the top 50 technologies for this year.”