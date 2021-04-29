Frost & Sullivan: Six emerging technologies to watch for growth opportunities

Frost & Sullivan partner, senior vice president and chief solutions architect Richard Sear was online on Wednesday in a webinar that outlined a few of the company’s top 50 picks for emerging tech growth opportunities.

Some of the outlined tech was, perhaps, out of the scope of channel IT providers (green hydrogen and transformative vaccines) but others provided insight into what could be coming down the line in the near future.

“Rewind the tape back 10 years, most of the technologies that came out had immediate vertical application,” Sear said in response to how tech trends have changed over the year.

“They were technologies that were being developed and knew what the home was likely to be, or at least they knew the neighbourhood. In this day, technologies are being built not even knowing what industry, what neighbourhood, what country – they don't know, where they're gonna end up. They're just technologies that are being developed, and you see them with multiple applications.”

This, he explained, allows specialists in any vertical to look at emerging technologies and consider how they might fit into their industry.