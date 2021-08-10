Gartner’s top backup and recovery software leaders

Leader: Veritas Technologies
Veritas Technologies won the bronze medal for execution on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant and ranks fifth for vision. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company’s backup portfolio includes NetBackup, NetBackup Appliances and Backup Exec. Recent enhancements to NetBackup include support for Azure Archive tiering, Azure Stack, AWS Outposts, VMware on AWS, VMware on Azure, and improvements for backup of Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server and NAS. This year, Veritas acquired SaaS application protection specialist HubStor that offers backup-as-a-service expertise.
Strength: NetBackup supports a broad range of operating systems, hypervisors and public clouds, and integrates with all major primary storage array players. The new NetBackup 9.0 provides over 500 APIs that help automate deployment and policy management.
Weakness: Some customers indicate that technical support quality and response time are “substandard,” Gartner said. Veritas’ malware and security scanning in an isolated recovery environment, using third-party security engines, requires API integration or scripting.