Google Cloud launches nine new consumption packs

New consumption packs for Google Cloud channel partners

Google Cloud is looking to “accelerate” channel partners’ ability to migrate customers to the cloud by launching nine purpose-built consumption packs that provide partners with different templates to “simplify” the delivery of Google Cloud solutions, according to Google Cloud’s Nina Harding.

“Consumption packs are purpose-built so that partners can plan and initiate customer projects much more quickly, with predictable funding,” said Harding, global chief of partner advantage programs and strategy for Google Cloud, in a blog post. “They include assets and templates that allow partners to deliver Google Cloud-designed and -validated infrastructure, application migration and modernisation plans to customers faster than ever—particularly for customers beginning their journey to the cloud.”

Each new pack includes predetermined funding options for a variety of deployments, project templates, migration options for workloads as well as everything a partner needs to conduct assessments, workshops and proofs of concept.

The consumption packs are specific to the company’s Deal Acceleration Funds and Partner Services Funds. Channel partners who are authorised in Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage Service Engagement Model will now be able to sell the packs.

“These packs contain learnings from thousands of deployments over the past couple of years and offer a turnkey, standardized and scalable approach for partners, allowing them to plan and execute projects faster with more predictable funding,” said Google Cloud in an email to CRN US.

The public cloud standout launched the packs focused on nine solution areas where it sees particular opportunities for partners to win more business.

In an email to CRN US, Google Cloud said it continues to support partner-led delivery and accelerate the innovation made possible by its partner ecosystem. “Customer success is paramount, and we believe our trusted partners help reduce time to value of the investments that clients make in Google Cloud,” Google Cloud said. “Customer-Partner-Google—we all win together. And we can do it simply by removing the friction of connecting the right partner expertise to the right customer at the right time.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com