Head-to-head: Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display

So just how big is that iPhone 12 Pro Max screen? The device features 6.7 inches of display space, a bit larger than its predecessor, the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, as noted, the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra still has it beat. The Note 20 Ultra offers 6.9 inches of display space—and depending on who you ask, the device also has an advantage by not having the camera notch cutout of the iPhone.

In terms of the display technologies being used, both phones offer vibrant and colorful OLED screens, along with high resolution--458 pixels per inch (ppi) for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and even sharper resolution of 496 ppi for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The redesign of the form factor for the iPhone 12 lineup also switches the iPhone 12 Pro Max to a flat-edge design. The phone is boxier than the iPhones of recent generations--which had featured a curved-edge design since the iPhone 6 in 2014. The redesign also removes the border that used to separate the display and the stainless steel body--causing the iPhone’s glass to be flush with the enclosure.

In terms of other display differences with the Note 20 Ultra, the device notably doubles the display refresh rate of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, to 120Hz. This means smoother display motion, which we really liked on the Note 20 Ultra in our recent tryout at the CRN USA Test Center. The whole device just felt more responsive than phones with the standard 60Hz refresh rate.