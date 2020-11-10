Head-to-head: Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Battery life and storage
Comparing the battery life these two devices is not as straightforward as you’d hope, but we’ll do our best. Apple volunteers the detail that the iPhone 12 Pro Max provides up to 20 hours of video playback over Wi-Fi. This is, of course, based on ideal circumstances and not likely to be the norm in real-world usage.
Samsung, on the other hand, doesn’t want to make any promises on battery life for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Instead, the Android phone maker points to the inclusion of a huge battery—with a capacity of 4,500 mAh—as proof of the Note 20 Ultra’s battery life potential. Our tryout of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at the CRN USA Test Center suggested that 16 hours of streaming video over Wi-Fi is possible with the Note 20 Ultra. In real-world usage, we expect the Note 20 Ultra would be at least as good, if not better, than the iPhone 12 Pro Max on battery life.
For storage, the Note 20 Ultra offers a choice between 128 GB and 512 GB models. Buyers of the iPhone 12 Pro Max can choose between variants with 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. Notably, Apple’s predecessor device, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, had included half of the storage at the entry level—64 GB.