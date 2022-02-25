Health and finance sectors the most vulnerable to cyber attacks

The most common form of malicious attack were phishing attacks. Is this surprising?
MyCISO chief executive officer Dane Meah
"Phishing has been a leading cause of breaches for a long time, so no surprise to see it here again.
"Unfortunately most secure email gateways are ineffective at preventing sophisticated phishing attacks, such as Account Takeovers and Vendor Email Compromise attacks, which leverage the trusted brands or people known to the receiver."
Seccom Global managing director Michael Demery
The easiest way to get past an organisation's security controls is still the end user."
"The simplest way to initiate mass social engineering exploits is via email, so this is not surprising."
"However, many organisations still fail to invest in user education despite this information.
Sekuro chief information officer and co-founder Prashant Haldankar:
