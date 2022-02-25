Health and finance sectors the most vulnerable to cyber attacks

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has published its Notifiable Data Breaches Report for the second half of 2021.

The report sheds light on the scale of breaches, which industries are most vunerable, the causes of breaches and the time organisations take to report them.

We spoke to cybersecurity experts from Sekuro, MyCISO and Seccom Global on the OAIC's key findings and what they mean for IT channel partners.