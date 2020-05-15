How blueAPACHE works from home

The team at Aussie MSP blueAPACHE has invited the channel to take a peek into their working-from-home lives by sharing photos of their home office setups.

blueAPACHE managing director Chris Marshall told CRN he was proud of how staff had stepped up to the challenges brought about by COVID-19 concerns.

“Our team have responded in exemplary fashion to what was an incredibly fast-shifting environment,” he said.

“Our technology platforms comfortably supported our shift to working from home and the team welcomed more regular check-ins. It has been a privilege to be invited into the homes of our fellow team members through our video conferencing, and video-based team events. I think in many ways social distancing has brought us closer together as a team, and no better way to celebrate, when allowed, than getting together for a drink after work.

As for his own thoughts on WFH, Marshall said it had been a mixed blessing.



“I have really appreciated enjoying meal times with my family during the week as this is a luxury usually reserved for weekends,” he said. “On the flip side, I have really missed the personal engagement with our community – water-cooler chats with the team, breakfast at local cafés and connecting in-person with our customers and alliance partners. I’m certainly looking forward to finding a balance as we return to the new normal.”

Click the navigation arrows on each photo or use the arrow keys on your keyboard to scroll through our list.