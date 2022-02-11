How the stadium hosting this year's NFL Super Bowl is powered by Cisco

‘A leap of faith and a lot of collaboration’

SoFi Stadium, the home to both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, is a next-generation sports and entertainment destination built with no expense spared at a cool $5.5 billion that opened in 2020.

Open-air SoFi Stadium is the first indoor-outdoor stadium to be constructed and the largest stadium in the NFL with a seating capacity of approximately 70,000 and is expandable up to 100,000 seats. It features 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats.

It’s also a full-stack Cisco building, which means every piece of data running through the stadium touches a piece of Cisco gear — including video, audio, data centre networking, and Wi-Fi. The massive deployment required not only a first-class networking vendor with an eye to the future, but a channel partner with specialized skills to handle massive IT deployments and powerful networking capabilities. That led Skarpi Hedinsson, CTO of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, to Cisco and Ampthink, a US-based technology integrator.

Cisco, now an official technology partner of the NFL, joined forces with Ampthink which has made a name for itself handling IT and wireless deployments for some of the biggest arenas and stadiums in the U.S. Ampthink‘s CEO Bill Anderson called the project — the firm’s largest IT integration job to date — “a leap of faith and a lot of collaboration.”

“I’ve worked on some big projects with some crazy stuff, but I really believe that [SoFi] is kind of an unparalleled project,” Anderson said. “From that perspective, I’ll often tell people that it’s the capstone of my career.”

The stadium has been successfully hosting NFL games since 2020 and this weekend will take on its biggest event yet: Super Bowl LVI that features its very own home team, the Los Angeles Rams, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

CRN USA got a peak behind the curtain recently during a SoFi stadium technology tour led by the stadium‘s CTO, partner Ampthink’s CEO, and Cisco that highlighted how Cisco and Ampthink had created a first of its kind IT deployment powering one of the most impressive stadiums in the world right now.

What follows are all the important details, from the giant Wi-Fi network, to inside the data centre, and everywhere in between.