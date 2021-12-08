HPE's 8 partner priorities for 2022

HPE worldwide channel chief George Hope is setting the bar high for 2022 after the company’s channel sales closed out the fourth fiscal quarter ended Oct. 30 up 6 percent year over year for products, services and advisory/professional services.

“The partner business continues to grow both year on year and sequentially,” Hope said. “Thank you to all of the partners.”

Sales of the fast-growing GreenLake pay-per-use cloud service through the channel were up 36 percent year over year in the fourth quarter, with the number of active partners up 47 percent, said Hope. “The indirect mix continues to climb,” he said.

The HPE Financial Services business – which helps drive the GreenLake business – reported deal volume growth of 9 percent, particularly in high-growth product categories.

HPE’s midmarket and SMB nontransactional business through the channel grew 19 percent year over year, said Hope, with compute up 32 percent year over year and storage up 10 percent.

“We had strong performance in midmarket and SMB segments,” he said.