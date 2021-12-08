HPE's 8 partner priorities for 2022

GreenLake remains a top priority
HPE continues to offer a 17 percent up-front rebate plus recurring revenue on GreenLake pay-per-use deals, in addition to the ability for partners to participate in recurring revenue upgrades and layer in their own managed services.
“We want to continue to reward partner investments,” said Hope.
HPE is also continuing to provide GreenLake storage accelerators and new business opportunity incentives, said Hope.
Those big investments to power the as-a-service transformation have been a critical differentiator for partners making the as-a-service pivot.
Partners are also integrated into GreenLake Central and are offering virtual interactive demos of the GreenLake platform, said Hope.
HPE’s Aruba Network-as-a-Service offering is also a high-growth opportunity for partners, said Hope. HPE earlier this year increased rebate incentives for the Aruba Network-as-a-Service offering. It also provides partners an opportunity to generate monthly recurring revenue over the life of the contract.
HPE is also rolling out GreenLake strategy playbooks for multiple business models including resellers, systems integrators, service providers and distributors.
“It is critical that we leverage our entire ecosystem to drive that [as-a-service] pivot,” he said. “We have specific offerings for each [of our partner segments].”
The HPE initiatives will also power independent software vendor offerings on GreenLake in areas like retail, finance, point of sale and supply chain, said Hope. “There will be more offerings to come in 2022,” he said.
Finally, HPE is driving GreenLake distribution momentum through distributor marketplaces.
“There is a lot of traffic in the distribution marketplaces that we want to take advantage of,” Hope said. “We are leveraging distributors to recruit and enable tier-three service providers so we can provide right-sized offerings to some of smaller customers.”