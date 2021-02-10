IDC's 2021 top digital trends for Australia

Global research firm IDC has released its top ten digital trends for Australia, examining the impacts of COVID-19 to the IT industry and the trend predictions over the next five years.

The report, IDC FutureScape: IT Industry 2021 Predictions – Australia Implications, provides strategic direction to Australian organisations on investment priorities as they move toward COVID-19 impact recovery.

“The pandemic impacts pushed companies over the digital transformation tipping point. In 2021, Australian organisations will solidify gains made during the height of the pandemic,” IDC ANZ research manager Neha Ralhan said.

“While the level of digital maturity will largely determine agenda, a strategic push to shore up digital resilience is at the forefront across industries. Hybrid working models, innovation at scale, training and addressing skill shortages, reallocating resources, and building up digital elasticity are key areas that Australian organisations will be focusing on to ensure they are ready for the new normal.”

IDC said digital transformation in 2021 will be redefined as organisations and digital maturity adapt to an environment where building resilience to thrive in the next normal becomes a priority.

IDC predicts by 2022 that enterprises focused on digital resilience will adapt to disruption and extend services to respond to new conditions 50 percent faster than ones fixated on restoring existing business and IT resilience levels.

"The leveling up of lagging technology systems and processes has been the silver lining for many organisations in 2020. Forward thinking organisations and those looking to cement their competitive advantage will continue on the path of reconfiguring, and often reimagining, business models to better meet market needs and demands with technology underpinning offerings and operations," Ralhan said.

"It is also important to note that the largest changes made by organisations, including cultural shifts and digital buy-in, are the ones that are more likely to last and deliver the greatest benefits longer term."

