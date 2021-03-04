Ignite 2021: Microsoft’s six biggest Dynamics 365 updates

What’s next in Dynamics 365

With this week’s announcements at the Microsoft Ignite 2021 conference, solution providers can expect more integrations between the Dynamics 365--Microsoft’s combined CRM/ERP offering--and the company’s other major products.

New integrations with the Microsoft Teams collaboration app will aim to help sales teams, customer service representatives and other stakeholders with landing new customers and building loyalty with existing ones, according to a blog post by Muhammad Alam, corporate vice president of Microsoft Dynamics 365.

More integrations with Dynamics 365 appear to answer come concerns partners have expressed about Microsoft’s business applications.

What follows are the key details on Microsoft’s six biggest Dynamics 365 updates at Ignite 2021.