Ignite 2021: Microsoft’s six biggest Dynamics 365 updates

Fulfillment assistance with Intelligent Order Management
In April, Microsoft will preview a new application called Intelligent Order Management to help customers manage orders from intake to delivery.
The app integrates with any enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, warehouse management, fulfillment and delivery system and doesn’t depend on other Dynamics 365 products. Intelligent Order Management is a configurable, rule-based, AI-powered software-as-a-service aimed on retailers and consumer goods companies.
Eschewing the typical static rules hard-coded into fulfillment and order management systems, the app will learn how users react and provide better recommendations over time while helping with stock levels and cash flow.