Ingram, Power On, New Era & more win Eaton partner awards

Power management vendor Eaton has named its top partners during its ANZ channel partner conference in Sydney this week.

Eaton’s general manager – power quality John Atherton said it was encouraging to see some new partners take home awards, while existing partners built on their knowledge of the vendor’s product set.

“Eaton’s partners exceed expectations every year and this year has been no different. Our partner’s success in 2019 was crucial to our success as a business and for that, I would like to say a huge thank you to them for all of their hard work.”

Award recipients not listed:

AU Partner of the Year, Approved - Learning With Technologies

NZ Channel Champion of the Year - Michael Askew (New Era IT)