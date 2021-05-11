ISV Draft brings startups and the channel together

CRN brought together emerging local ISVs, established vendors, distribution and channel partners for a day of learning and networking at Surley's American Tavern on the same day as the NFL Draft.
Chris Player (CRN) kicked off the event taking attendees through the results from the latest CRN ISV survey.
Jamie Werner (Invarosoft) took the detailed his company's ISV journey since launching in 2017.
Tasha Soltonovich (Ingram Micro Cloud) used her presentation to detail how the distributor is leaps and bounds ahead of others when it comes to supportiing local ISVs.
Haylix's Tom Ludbrook took attendees through the Melbourne-based company's value prosisition and how it has helped local companies scale and grow.
Andrew Susa (HPE) layed out the global vendor's ISV strategy which includes partnerships with a number of successful local companys including Brisbane-based Cyberhound.
Andrew Charos (AC3) explained how the IT powerhouse works with local ISVs.
Going through the rules.
Attendees needed little encouragement to get into the competitver spirit of the shuffle board competition.
Kareem Tawansi (Solentive) and Nick Louloudakis (HPE).
John Rho (Ingram Micro), Andrew Charos (AC3) and Tasha Soltonovich (Ingram Micro Cloud).
There was some small controversy over the scores between the TribeTech team.
Andrew Charos (AC3).
John Lin (Gazi Group) and Shaun Watson (Ingram Micro).
Tom Ludbrook (Haylix) and Felix Schmitz (Darumatic).
Mark Spencer (CloudPlus).
James Vickery (Benchmark 365).
Adam Tyler (Benchmark 365).
Andrew Susa (HPE) and Jason Khourey (TribeTech).
John Lin (Gazi Group) and Rebecca Swinfield (Solentive).
Rebecca Swinfield (Solentive), Shaun Watson (Ingram Micro), John Rho (Ingram Micro), Jamie Warner (Invarosoft). Nick Beaugeard (TribeDev) and Andrew Susa (HPE).
Getting Chris Player (CRN) to calculate the scores led to much confusion.
Steve McDonald (CRN), Tasha Soltonovich (Ingram Micro Cloud) and Jo Ross (CRN).
Post-competition networking.