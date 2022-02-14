Kevin Bloch's top 10 tech predictions for 2022-23

Digital transformation has now become just digital delivery. That's according to former Cisco CTO and head of Bloch Advisory Kevin Bloch.

"Everything the internet did to music and newspapers is happening everywhere. Expectations have changed in both our personal and business lives and interactions," he said in a recent report.

"In many instances, we assume ‘digital by default. Innovation platforms including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Energy Storage, DNA Sequencing, and Blockchain Technology, are evolving and converging. The impact is enormous as demonstrated in areas such as genome sequencing (reduced from 13 years in 1990 to under 8 hours in 2022), intelligent energy distribution (enabling virtual power distribution) and precision agriculture (autonomous harvesters). The enormous and sudden rise of digital has two sides."

"On the one hand, we have been caught short in areas such as skills, supply chains and cyber risk. On the other, technologies such as robotics and AI may be the ideal solution to address these global challenges."

Here are Bloch's top ten predictions for the next two years.