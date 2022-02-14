Kevin Bloch's top 10 tech predictions for 2022-23

Cloud/Edge – cloud growth is inexorable, intelligence spreads to the edge.
The top 3 hyperscalers continue to consistently deliver double-digit growth, and cloud continues to dominate every aspect of IT in every industry. Hyperscaler capital expenditure, which surpassed that of telecommunications operators last year, is expected to double over the next 5 years to US$350 billion.
Interestingly, the move to cloud is still just beginning, with only 10-15 per cent of enterprise IT spending moving to cloud so far and 20-30 per cent of workflows. From an end-user perspective, as more workloads move to cloud, the need to simplify operations will intensify.
Intelligence will spread towards the network edge driven by use cases requiring low latency (such as connected/autonomous vehicles, metaverse/Virtual Reality (VR) apps and cloud gaming) and/or where backhaul bandwidth is insufficient. New low-cost systems-on-a-chip that integrate compute, storage, communications and AI on low-cost silicon will enable this migration of intelligence closer to the endpoints. Deployment of edge data centres will support this demand and in doing so, alleviate energy constraints confronting data centres in major cities.
The edge is a strategic opportunity for cloud, Over-The-Top (OTT) and satellite operators to insert closer to the customer and broaden their footprint.