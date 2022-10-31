Leader's national roadshow lands in Melbourne

Jim’s IT national manager Tony Altun told CRN that their team went to the expo to “get educated about new products.”
“There’s always a new solution or a new vendor. We’re always pushing our staff to stay on top of that.
“Leader have an old-school style that works really well. You’ve got a personal relationship with your account manager.
“A lot of other distie’s account managers just work over email with you. We meet up with ours over coffee. They’re always there: always available when you need a new solution,” Altun said.
Altun said that Jim's IT’s client base was “small businesses or consumers mostly.”
“We work in managed networks, managed services, IT support, security, and procurement among other things.”
Pictured: Jim’s IT technician Steven Gavin (left) and Jim’s IT national manager Tony Altun (right).