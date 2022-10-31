Leader's national roadshow lands in Melbourne

Hundreds of resellers and MSPs attended Leader’s Melbourne expo at Caulfield Racecourse last Thursday.

More than 50 vendors' products were on show at the event, which was held online in recent years.

The Melbourne expo was the fourth stop for Leader’s national roadshow. The expo kicked off in Brisbane in September and has since rolled on to Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne, before it finishes at Perth's Crown Convention Centre on 8 November.

Click through the photo gallery for the rest of our summary of the Melbourne event.

Pictured: BLR Solutions Tim Nichols and Leader national trainer Alex Bantjes.