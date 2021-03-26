Lenovo updates education laptop range for Windows and Chrome

Lenovo is launching a range of education-focused range of laptops and a new touchscreen monitor, slated for release in July.

The new laptops are all available as either Windows or Chrome devices as designated by a ‘w’ or ‘e’ after the model number.

All models meet the independent MIL-SPEC 801H standard for durability as well as Lenovo’s own education specifications call for reinforced ports and hinges, with rubber bumpers to protect from accidental drops.

Spill resistance has been improved by nearly ten percent and select models include Corning Gorilla Glass for the screen.

The new designs all also feature a 720p front-facing camera and a physical webcam shutter.

The Chrome models are finished in grey and the Windows ones in blue.

No ANZ pricing is available yet.