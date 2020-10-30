Lenovo’s new device lineup brings portability, performance and collaboration

ThinkPad X1 Carbon, eighth generation
As Lenovo’s flagship ThinkPad, the latest X1 Carbon gets some key upgrades that business users will appreciate. A new display option offers the Privacy Guard integrated privacy screen and high brightness, up to 500 nits, along with a touch screen. The eighth-generation X1 Carbon also offers an enhanced keyboard, with the inclusion of keys for uniﬁed communications. Perhaps the most stunning quality remains its portability, with the notebook weighing in at just under 1.1kg. That makes the 14-inch X1 Carbon notably lighter even than other top-level notebooks that have smaller display sizes.