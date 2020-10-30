Lenovo’s new device lineup brings portability, performance and collaboration

ThinkPad X1 Fold

Lenovo is introducing the world to a new category of device, the foldable PC, with the launch of the ThinkPad X1 Fold. The device features a 13.3-inch display that, when unfolded, can be used as a tablet or as a screen connected to a Bluetooth keyboard. When folded, the ThinkPad X1 Fold can serve as a dual-display device with numerous options for multitasking across the two screens—including with a keyboard that can magnetically attach to the lower screen for use in a standard notebook fashion. The X1 Fold is also highly portable, weighing just under 1kg, and features optional 5G connectivity.