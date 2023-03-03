M&A wrap-up of early 2023

7 February
SAP shop Think180 sold to KPMG
Global management consultants KPMG has acquired Adelaide-headquartered SAP partner, work and project specialist firm Think180 for an undisclosed sum.
The deal will add Think180’s team of more than 30 people to KPMG’s existing SAP team, expanding its capabilities in work execution, asset management, regulatory compliance, analytics, managed services and migrations and integrations.
Founded in 2007, Think180 works with energy, mining, and construction clients across Australia, deploying SAP technology and improving investment in asset management for large organisations.
