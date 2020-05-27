Meet the 2020 CRN Channel Chiefs!

Telstra

Nevash Pillay

Executive, Partner Channel, Telstra Enterprise

Where can I learn more?

www.telstra.com.au/channelpartners

Key channel contacts:

Doug Henderson, Head of Partner Sales, Australia

Maria Tsiaplis, Head of Partner Development

Steve Combes, Head of Commercial Management

What kinds of partners are you looking for?

Telstra is looking for partners who have deep relationships with customers and can bring a holistic view of customers’ technical needs and business environment. We are looking to partner with professional services partners particularly in regional areas across Australia that are working in IoT, security, data analytics and software applications; and looking to sell, deploy and support Telstra network solutions to customers.

What are the key features of your channel program?



Our strategy is centred on making it easier for partners to work with us and serving mid-market enterprise customers, so we’ve undertaken a three-year transformation program which has seen our partner channel sales grow 30% year on year to over $1.1Bn in FY19. Our Telstra Advisory Board is vital to help set direction and ensure our strategy is aligned. Our firm belief that partners are an extension of our sales teams has enabled investment in a digitisation program so partners can access many of the same tools as direct sales teams. In addition, our partner program offers:

• Telstra accreditation – free of charge – to help differentiate partner businesses by demonstrating the breadth of depth of their expertise.

• Opportunities to serve one of the largest business customer bases in Australia, and

• The power of Australia’s most reliable mobile network, and access to world-class technology products and solutions.

Share a success story about one of your Australian partners:



Our partner Exigo Tech was engaged on an opportunity to support Sydney Zoo, a Telstra customer that recognised the impact technology has on visitor experiences that integrate nature, play and education.

Initially, the customer was exploring a Telstra Internet Direct link but Exigo Tech’s consultative and customer-focused approach led to a holistic digital transformation consisting of network connectivity in collaboration with Telstra Purple, digital signage, infrastructure, cloud, applications and data analytics.

“By partnering with Telstra, Exigo Tech is able to drive opportunities to enable discussions around digital and ICT strategies to Telstra’s customers. Our engagement with the Enterprise sales team, provided an opportunity for a consultative approach to the Zoo’s requirements and helped build a strong foundation of Telstra and Exigo Tech services to their organisation.”

– Niten Devalia, Exigo Tech.

Australian distributors:



Aria Technologies, Dicker Data, Exltech