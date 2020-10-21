Melbourne-based IComm opens Sydney showroom

Modern workplace integrator IComm has unveiled a new demo showroom in Sydney CBD to showcase its range of collaboration products and technologies built for the hybrid workplace.

The company showcased a number of its conferencing and collaboration products from vendor partners Poly, Microsoft, Telstra, Jabra, Zoom and Converged Technology.



Its most recent offering, Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms, is also on display.



IComm cited research from Gartner that showed hybrid working is set to be the "next normal", with 74 percent of CFOs intend to shift some employees to remote work permanently, and 83 percent of people would like to continue working from home in some capacity once lockdowns end.



IComm managing director Rob Dell said, "We’re excited to feature the technology that will power the future of working to the Sydney market via our new Sydney showroom.”



“The cutting-edge products we can demo here, such as Poly’s Microsoft Teams end-to-end solutions, fill a vital gap for many organisations as they transition to hybrid working.”

IComm also has a 360-degree virtual tour accessible from parent company Cloud Collective's website here.



Pictured: The Sydney showroom's Bondi Room: an event space with a 110" LED wall and complete audio visual integration.