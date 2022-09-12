Melbourne distributor Alloys celebrates 40 years

Specialist distributor Alloys celebrated its 40th year in business with a party, inviting its vendor partners and reseller customers.

The festivities included entertainment like music and a magic show, while attendees also have a photo booth, mosaic wall to take part in.

"We are humbled that you all have given up your evening to celebrate with us tonight, but after being forced apart for much of this decade so far we were just desperate to have an event that celebrated our milestone with the people who had made it happen. Alloys is a family business and in our mind that family extends to all the people in the room with us tonight," Alloys chief executive Paul Harman said during the event.

"May we all continue to thrive in the market, and I look forward to celebrating our 50th with you in 10 years. I hope you all have a great night tonight and celebrate like it is 1982."

Click through the arrows to see who attended the birthday bash.

Pictured L to R: Dave Guttman, Jon Guttman, Mike Guttman and Paul Harman (Alloys)