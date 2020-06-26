Melbourne's Advent One turns 20

Melbourne-headquartered managed services provider Advent One celebrated its 20th year in business in 2020, growing to become an IBM Platinum and Red Hat Advanced partner.

Chief executive Jon Ossip told CRN, “Twenty years on and a lot has changed. But so too has a lot stayed the same."

"Certainly, technologies have changed. Changes have become increasingly quicker and there is no sign of that abating any time soon. Technological developments necessitate reinvention in our company and as a result thereof, what we look like today is very different to what we looked like when we started. And I dare say we’ll look very different in the future to what we look like today," Ossip added.

"However, despite the changes some things are still the same. Our values, the foundation on which our company is built, is the same and that’s our point of difference.

"The last twenty years have seen us build a reputation for having very smart, talented people, for integrity, for innovation, and for making our clients challenges our own and thereby delivering successful outcomes time and again.

"The next twenty years will be very different to the last and we’re excited to continue the journey because at Advent One the best is yet to come!”

“Today, we are one of Australia’s preeminent managed service providers with a well-developed reputation for building secure platforms using the world’s leadingedge technologies. And that’s evidenced by the partnerships that we maintain.”

Pictured: Advent One executive team - from left to right: COO Graeme Clark, CEO Jon Ossip, CTO Talor Holloway, founder & chairman Robert Bassat (Seated), Sales director John Twine, and risk & cybersecurity expert Avi Lipa