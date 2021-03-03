Microsoft’s 10 Biggest Azure announcements at Ignite 2021

Making migration to Microsoft’s Azure products and services easier is a big theme this week at Ignite, the company’s annual conference for developers and IT professionals.

The tech giant is announcing new tools to help move customers off of competing products and services and to enable easier access to Azure products and services, including solutions related to AI and app development. New Microsoft products that are launching or receiving updates in connection with the virtual Ignite 2021 include Azure Purview, Azure Synapse, Azure Migrate, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Arc and the new Azure Percept edge AI solution.

What follows are 10 of Microsoft’s biggest Azure announcements at Ignite 2021.