Microsoft’s 10 Biggest Azure announcements at Ignite 2021

Azure Arc receives improvements
Azure Arc--a suite of technologies meant to simplify management, speed up app development and provide consistent Azure services--is receiving updates to help run apps across on-premises data centers, multiple clouds and edge devices. Azure Arc-enabled machine learning is in preview, Microsoft disclosed. Users can deploy Azure Machine Learning to target any Kubernetes cluster for model training--whether it be located on-premises, in multi-cloud or at the edge, the company said.
Users can lower costs and increase operational efficiency with their existing Kubernetes infrastructure investments, while data scientists and developers can build models in Azure Machine Learning without learning Kubernetes, Microsoft said. And all models, no matter where they were built, are storable and trackable in a central location in Azure Machine Learning for sharing, reproducing and complying with audits, according to Microsoft.
Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes has exited the preview phase, according to a blog post from Arpan Shah, general manager for Azure at Microsoft. Users can connect, manage and govern any Kubernetes cluster across data centers, clouds and edge from Azure, Microsoft said. Users can deploy Kubernetes configurations to all clusters from the Azure Portal and code and deploy apps to any Kubernetes cluster using GitOps.