Microsoft’s 7 biggest product announcements at Ignite 2021

Azure Percept

Microsoft hopes its new Azure Percept platform can help users bring AI to the edge through Azure. Now in public preview, Azure Percept is meant to help customers develop and operate AI models in lower-power cameras and audio devices regardless of customers’ coding expertise. Percept draws on Azure cloud offerings including device management, AI model development and analytics to provide an “end-to-end” system, Microsoft said. Azure Percept works automatically with Azure AI, Azure Cognitive Services, Azure Machine Learning and Azure Live Video Analytics, and it’s integrated with Azure IoT services.

Users will have access to Azure AI Cognitive Services and Azure Machine Learning models plus open-source AI models designed to run on the edge. Azure Percept devices automatically connect to Azure IoT Hub for reliable communication with security protection between internet-connected devices and the cloud. Users can integrate Percept-based products and services with Azure Machine Learning processes that combine data science and IT operations to develop machine learning models faster.

Microsoft hopes Percept will help customers use pre-built Azure AI models for object detection, shelf analytics, anomaly detection, keyword spotting and other functions at the edge. The Percept platform will include a development kit with the Azure Percept Vision intelligent camera, a carrier board and mounting tools.

Hardware shipped with the development kit will use industry standard 80/20 T-slot framing architecture so that customers can use existing industrial infrastructure before scaling up to wider production with certified devices. Azure Percept Audio — a voice-enabled system-on-module with a four-microphone linear array allowing voice activation and customer commands on local devices with microphones — will ship separately.