Microsoft’s 7 biggest product announcements at Ignite 2021

Teams updates
At Ignite, Microsoft announced it’s bringing the ability to share channels within Teams, including externally (akin to a capability available in top competitor Slack). The feature, called Microsoft Teams Connect, enables shared channels that could be useful for communicating with external parties such as customers, partners and suppliers, Microsoft said. The shared workspace will offer standard Teams capabilities such as chat, meetings and collaboration on apps--as well as the ability to collaborate jointly on documents in real time. Microsoft Teams Connect is now available in private preview and “will roll out broadly later this calendar year,” Microsoft said.
Microsoft also announced a new Presenter mode for Teams that will let presenters customize the appearance of their video feed and content. Standout mode will allow the speaker’s video feed to appear in front of the content, while Reporter mode shows content above the speaker’s shoulder as a visual aid (similar to on a news program). Meanwhile, Side-by-side mode displays the presenter video alongside the content during the presentation. In March, the Standout mode will debut, followed by the Reporter and Side-by-side modes “coming soon,” Microsoft said.
Additionally, for commercial customers, Microsoft is launching end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for 1:1 Teams calls. Teams will enable end-to-end encryption to provide another way to conduct sensitive calls, Microsoft said. End-to-End Encryption For Teams Calls will be available in preview for commercial customers during the first half of the year, the company said.