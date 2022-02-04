Microsoft's unveils new Teams updates

Walkie Talkie on Teams phones
This month, Microsoft adds a “walkie talkie” application on Teams phones for instant push-to-talk communication. Users press and hold a button to speak to coworkers, then release the button to listen.
Aimed at frontline workers, walkie talkie – along with the approvals, shifts and tasks apps – are pinned to Teams as part of a tailored experience for F license users.
In January, Microsoft brought the push-to-talk capability for Teams to iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. A January blog post from Microsoft said the company saw a fivefold increase in Teams use by frontline workers from March 2020 to November.
During Microsoft’s most recent quarterly earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella said that Zebra Technologies will bring Teams walkie talkie communications to devices used by millions of employees on retail floors.
Devices that work with the walkie talkie feature include the Jabra BlueParrott wireless headset, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged phone and the Klein wired headset.
SharePoint improvements
Teams gains new integrations with Microsoft’s SharePoint website, content publishing and file storage tool this month.
Users will get the ability for renamed Teams channels to reflect the change in the corresponding SharePoint folder for consistency across Microsoft 365 endpoints. The feature is for standard and private channels.
A modernised application catalogue allows SharePoint or global M365 administrators to distribute custom applications across SharePoint, Teams and Viva Connections.