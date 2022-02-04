Microsoft's unveils new Teams updates

Expanding the “walkie talkie” function to Teams phones, more “fluent” emojis and more Power Automate templates are some of the biggest updates to the Microsoft Teams collaboration application for February .

In Microsoft’s most recent quarterly earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella said that Teams surpassed 270 million monthly active users in the quarter while the number of active Teams Rooms devices more than doubled year over year.

“All up, we’ve seen Teams growth in every segment, frontline worker usage up 2X year over year,” Nadella said on the earnings call.

“Zebra Technologies will bring Teams walkie-talkie communications to devices used by millions of employees on retail floors. And Walmart chose Teams for more than 2 million frontline workers this quarter.”

Collaboration apps remain a competitive market as the global pandemic continues. Others in this space include Zoom, Google and Slack.

Customers are also exploring new ways to collaborate on Teams and combine Teams with Microsoft data visualization tool Power BI and other products from the tech giant.

Here are some of the coolest updates for Teams for February.