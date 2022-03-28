MSP sector shows 'dramatic growth': Ingram Micro

MSPs were surveyed on the biggest roadblocks to increasing engagement with clients.
44 percent reported that clients are often unavailable or unwilling to meet more frequently.
22 percent said that sometimes clients don’t have enough resources within their organisation to engage more with them.
And 19 percent said sometimes MSPs don’t have a clear enough template to package their engagement to cleints.
The purpose of researching why clients are unwilling to engage more with MSPs regularly is to help MSPs develop more customer-experience-focused practices.